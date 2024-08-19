Sinner Tiafoe streaming, time and live TV: where to watch the Cincinnati final, what time, channel

Where to watch, at what time (time) and on which channel live TV and streaming the match between Sinner and Tiafoe, final of the Cincinnati tournament? The Italian tennis player reached the final after a very tight semifinal with Zverev. For Sinner it is the fifth final in a Masters 1000. Appointment tonight, August 19, 2024, on the American cement of Cincinnati. Sinner will face the American Frances Tiafoe, who in three sets eliminated Holger Rune. But where to watch Sinner Tiafoe live TV and streaming and at what time? Here is all the information.

On TV and time

Appointment this evening, August 19, 2024, around midnight. We should therefore wait for the night between August 19 and 20 for the start of the Cincinnati final between Sinner and Tiafoe. It will in fact be the third match of the day, with the matches starting at 7 pm Italian time. Appointment live exclusively on Sky Sport Tennis and Sky Sport Uno. Free-to-air broadcast is not planned.

Sinner Tiafoe live streaming

If you are not at home you can follow the match in streaming on Sky Go or on NOW.