a fire unleashed this morning in a 12-story hotel in a ski resort in northwest Turkey has claimed the lives of at least 66 peoplein addition to causing fifty injuries, as confirmed this Tuesday by the Turkish Ministry of the Interior.

The fire started around 3:30 a.m. local time (00:30 GMT) on the twelfth floor of the wooden hotel in the Kartalkaya ski center, in a popular ski area in the mountains of Bolu province. The Turkish Minister of Health, Kemal Memisoglu, detailed in a press appearance that, of the 51 injured, at least one is in critical conditionso it is not ruled out that the death toll will increase in the coming hours.

For his part, the head of the Interior portfolio, Alí ​​Yerlikaya, has expressed his condolences to the relatives of the victims of the fire and explained that there were about 240 people housed at the moment the flames broke out.

Yerlikaya has stated that “the fire has already been extinguished“and has detailed that more than 150 fire and emergency vehicles have been sent to the scene to respond to the emergency. Likewise, he has indicated that the authorities have already opened an investigation to try to clarify what happened.

Furthermore, he stressed that the Turkish president, Recep Tayyip Erdogan“has been following the work from the first moment [de los servicios de emergencia]”, while stating that “there are no words to describe what happened.”

Erdogan himself has conveyed his condolences to the families of the victims of the fire through a message on his account on the social networkspeedy recovery to the injured“In addition, he stressed that the authorities have followed the case “from the beginning” and noted that “an investigation has been immediately opened.”