Jujutsu Kaisen is one of the dark shonen most impressive of contemporary times. The manga of Gege Akutami achieved impressive popularity and after causing an absolute stir, with a massacred cast it announced an end that could be considered somewhat hasty, after the end of My Hero AcademiaYuji Itadori’s farewell arrives.

Jujutsu Kaisen will end with its issue dated September 30, 2024. In other words, there are only five chapters left and after that, we will have to say goodbye to the wizards who are still standing.

In this 2024, the author of Jujutsu Kaisen reported that their manga installment was in its final arc and this corresponded to the arch of The Battle of Shinjuku which, in fact, seemed endless.

A couple of weeks ago it was announced that Jujutsu Kaisen was at its climax and we saw our protagonist facing Sukuna on his territory, after that, Itadori managed to present his heart to Fushiguro, the only friend he has left standing and who is on the verge of a total collapse.

Now we know that Jujutsu Kaisen is about to end, however, we do not know how the pending issues will be closed. Will darkness win? Will five chapters be enough to give the story a proper ending? We’ll have to find out between now and September 5, 2024.

Where can I watch Jujutsu Kaisen? Where can I read the manga?

The two anime seasons by studio MAPPA are available on the Crunchyroll platform which also has available the film that works as a prequel to the story of Yuji Itadori.

The last three chapters of the manga are available for free legal reading. through the Manga Plus online platform, whose domain belongs to Shuēisha, the publishing house in charge of Jujutsu Kaisen.

