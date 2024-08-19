We have known for some time now that Star Wars Outlaws will have a Season Pass which will collect within it several additional contents for the new action adventure from Massive, including expansions and various elements that will enrich the game, and these are now the protagonists of the new dedicated trailer reported below.

The video provides an overview of the announced contents so far in the Star Wars Outlaws Season Pass, including story additions, exclusive items, cosmetics, and more, available from launch day through post-release.

The Season Pass bonuses include a good assortment of content designed to expand the features of the open world title built on the famous license of the George Lucas film series.