We have known for some time now that Star Wars Outlaws will have a Season Pass which will collect within it several additional contents for the new action adventure from Massive, including expansions and various elements that will enrich the game, and these are now the protagonists of the new dedicated trailer reported below.
The video provides an overview of the announced contents so far in the Star Wars Outlaws Season Pass, including story additions, exclusive items, cosmetics, and more, available from launch day through post-release.
The Season Pass bonuses include a good assortment of content designed to expand the features of the open world title built on the famous license of the George Lucas film series.
Season Pass Additional Content
In particular, these are two story expansions, an exclusive mission available at launch, and some cosmetic and customization items.
In the trailer above we can see these additional elements in more detail.
The one reported below is therefore the list of contents of the Season Pass announced so far:
- Star Wars Outlaws: Wild Card, Story Expansion
- Star Wars Outlaws: A Pirate’s Fortune Story Expansion
- Jabba’s Gambit, Exclusive Mission Available on Day One
- The Kessel Runner Character Pack
- The Hunter’s Legacy Bundle
- The Cartel Ronin Bundle
Note that the last two items will be available once the first story expansion pack is released.
Of these elements, Jabba’s additional mission had already caused quite a stir at the time of its announcement, considering that users had not taken well this removal from the standard content. We also recall that the release date of Star Wars: Outlaws is set for August 30, 2024, but purchasing the Gold or Ultimate Edition of the game guarantees three days early access to the launch.
