Russian forward of the Washington Capitals Alexander Ovechkin scored his 830th goal in the NHL regular season in a match against the Pittsburgh Penguins. The meeting ended with a score of 3:4 in favor of Washington.

Thus, Russian Ovechkin has 64 goals left to break Wayne Gretzky's record for the number of goals in the regular season (894 goals).

In addition to Ovechkin, Washington forwards Tom Wilson and Beck Malensteen, as well as defenseman Martin Fehervary, scored goals in the match against Pittsburgh.

For Pittsburgh, forwards Rickard Rakell, Sidney Crosby and Jake Guentzel scored goals.

Earlier, on December 22, Ovechkin’s goal and pass brought Washington victory over Columbus in the NHL match. The meeting ended in overtime with a score of 3:2. The Russian hockey player interrupted his goalless streak of 14 matches in a row.

On December 1, it was reported that Ovechkin rose to second place in NHL history in the number of points scored in overtime matches of the regular season. Ovechkin's record goalless streak was 14 matches.

Prior to this, on December 8, Ovechkin reached the 1,500-point mark for his entire playing career in the NHL championships. The day before, during the NHL regular season match with the Dallas Stars in Washington, he scored an assist and chalked up a point. Thus, he became the only Russian in the history of the NHL and the 16th player in the history of the league who managed to achieve such a result.