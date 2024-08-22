The end of Jujutsu Kaisen is at hand, there are only a few chapters of the manga left. Gege Akutami, the author of the work distributed by Shuēisha, revealed that his delivery will end on September 30, 2024. Now that chapter 266 is out, we have some theories about what could happen after the most climatic moment of the series.

The fandom is losing its mind, I was told that this month the stars would bring unexpected things and it seems to be true, everything has been confirmed after the 360 ​​degree turn of My Dress-Up Darling (Sono Bisque Doll wa Koi o Suru), Ruby’s stabbing of Oshi no Kothe announcement of the final arc of Vinlad Saga and of Black Clover; also, of course, the end of My Hero Academiait is undeniable that a new era has arrived for the manga and anime industry and seems to invite us to move to get what we want. The announcement of the end of Jujutsu Kaisen It was one of the most unexpected issues that, accompanied by the return of Nobara Kugisaki, have ended up making the world shake.

Nobara returned against all odds, so when the impossible happens, it’s time to trust! However, the girl who uses voodoo reappears to form a duo with Yuji Itadori, hopefully together they will be able to hold off Megumi Fushiguro.

We don’t know if Gojo Satoru could return, however, everything indicates that positive and incredible things will happen.

There are several theories that the fandom of the series has imagined, among them the one that mentions that after the terrible misfortunes that our protagonist Yuji Itadori has suffered, it is thatand it will become a new and more powerful curseHowever, it is one of the most tragic theories and well, at the end of the day, there are several knots of Jujutsu Kaisen which fans hope will be resolved soon.

We’re not sure what could happen, however, at this point, we’re all aware that the evil of the world, the king of curses, is exaggeratedly powerful and almost impossible to defeat, as is the pain and damage that exists in our reality. However, the characters of Jujutsu Kaisen They do not stop fighting and feeling accompanied in the midst of chaos.

Yuji tells Megumi in chapter 265 that he can’t ask him to stay in such a terrible world and he can’t encourage him to move on either, all he can tell him is that he misses him, that he feels alone without him, and now Fushiguro is the one who must decipher the lines and make a decision. However, Nobara’s return is a complete twist and at the very least, we have a great moment of hope. What will happen now? What can we expect for the end of Jujutsu Kaisen?

What do you need to know before the end of Jujutsu Kaisen? About other interesting endings

About the dark ending of a dark shonen

Before looking closely at Jujutsu Kaisen, I would like to put on your radar Devilman Crybaby what It is a dark fantasy anime in which we see one of the most epic and sincere endings in the world of manga and anime, although also one of the least desired for Jujutsu Kaisen.

Devilman Crybaby It leaves us with a beautiful and bleak panorama, the world is invaded by demons and our hero, along with all his friends, dies even after trying everything and then trying his best.. There are things in life that we cannot abolish, especially when there are more forces than we can control, however, anime encourages us to remain true to ourselves and navigate life trusting in the affection we feel for others. Thus, even “death can die”…

However, Jujutsu Kaisen could be more prolific, we are no longer sure of what could happen, Gege Akutami’s mind only answers itself, I think he will surprise us, and I trust in a positive way.

Speaking of endings, few liked the outcome of Demon Slayerbut maybe Jujutsu Kaisen It could also be a tragic, comic and kind ending, in the same vein. It’s a toss-up, but with Nobara’s return it’s a high possibility.

Let’s think that Jujutsu Kaisen It is a dark shonen based on artifice, the desolation of capitalism and the absurdity of existing in this vast world full of hate and love on multiple levels.How do you imagine the end of the wizard series? Absurd or terrifying? It seems that there will be no in-betweens, that’s for sure.

What to expect after the final chapter of Jujutsu Kaisen?

There are several issues that simply seem impossible to be resolved in five chapters, however, it is not as if it has been announced that there will be no epilogue, or installments after the end of the main serialization, asSo even if the ending is revealed, we can probably still expect other types of releases that will clarify what fans are eagerly awaiting.

Although we must remember that nothing is certain, we will have to wait for official information from Shuēisha. For the moment, fans are losing hope that everything will be clarified. (the relationship between Tengen and Kenjaku, the confrontation between Hakari against Uraume, the relationship between Megumi and her father, Angel’s connection, the mechanics of the barriers, among more details of Nobara, for example). The panorama that arises in the middle of the end of Jujutsu Kaisen is still quite bleak and the only thing we can do is remain expectant and receptive in this world of sorcery that is about to be sealed.

On the other hand, let’s remember that there is a rumor that Gege Akutami got fed up with his series and that’s why he’s ending it. What do you think? Have you stopped trusting the author and his story?

