Everything seems to indicate that the successor of the nintendo switch would arrive this same year. Although the Big N has remained silent, multiple reports claim that we are just a few months away from the official reveal of this console. Thus, Two former Nintendo employees have joined the conversation, supporting previous information about this console.

In a recent video, Kit and Krysta, who worked on Nintendo Treehouse for Nintendo of America, have shared their predictions for the Switch. Mainly, they have pointed out that This console would be announced in the first quarter of the year, that is, between January and March 2024with a release planned for the second half of the year.

Regarding the type of console that we will see, Kit and Krysta have mentioned that the successor to the Switch will not be something new for Nintendo, but an evolution of the concept that we already know, so we can expect that backwards compatibility will be an important factor for this hardware.

In this same sense, it has been mentioned that Mario Kart 9 and improved versions of the two The Legend of Zelda titles They will be part of the launch lineup of this console. Along with this, it is expected that Metroid Prime 4 is available on both platforms, similar to what we saw with Breath of the Wild on the Wii U and Switch at the time. Finally, a new Donkey Kong is also expected to arrive on the Switch 2.

To end, Kit and Krysta have noted that the Switch's successor would cost $400, and its games would be priced at $70. All of this is information that several analysts had already mentioned, and the now YouTubers have taken it upon themselves to support it with their internal knowledge of the company. On related topics, GTA V It could reach the Switch 2. Likewise, a flash card for the Switch is already a reality.

Editor's Note:

At this point, it seems like the only company that hasn't talked about the Switch's successor is Nintendo. Considering all the rumors and reports, it seems impossible that this year we will not see a new console from the Big N. However, there is one element that they need to make very clear before this happens, and that is what type of hardware we will have in front of us. us.

Via: Kit and Krysta