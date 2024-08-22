Ciudad Juarez.- Arnoldo MM and Jesús Alfonso FF were brought to trial for their probable responsibility in the crime of qualified homicide and concealment by favoritism, respectively, which occurred in this city.

The Northern District Prosecutor’s Office announced that the events occurred on August 10 at the intersection of Privada Pino Suárez and Maclovio Herrera streets, in the División del Norte neighborhood, where an altercation occurred and Arnoldo MM allegedly hit the victim Javier TT, who fell to the ground hitting his head, causing his death. At the time of the events, Jesús Alfonso FF helped Arnoldo drag the victim’s body meters further ahead, to abandon it and flee the scene. The two men were arrested in flagrante delicto by elements of the Municipal Public Security Secretariat (SSPM) who placed them at the disposal of the corresponding authority. The Control Judge validated the evidence presented by the Public Ministry agent of the Specialized Investigation Unit for Crimes Against Life and imposed the precautionary measure of preventive detention, setting four months for the closing of the complementary investigation.

***In accordance with current laws and regulations, the accused are presumed innocent until their responsibilities are declared by a sentence issued by the judicial authority (Article 13 of the National Code of Criminal Procedure).