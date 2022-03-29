As you surely know, Jujutsu Kaisen 0 It has already been released in theaters around the world, including Mexico. But how is it doing at the international box office? Well, apparently very well, since after having been a complete success in japan last yearthis new feature film is also breaking it in the rest of the territories.

Based on ticket sales and revenue information recorded through March 27, 2022, Jujutsu Kaisen 0 already collected about $156 million dollars at the international box office, with a total of 9.38 million tickets sold in Japan alone. With this, Jujutsu Kaisen 0 It has been positioned at number 19 as the highest grossing anime film in the history of Japanand ranked number 10 internationally.

People say that Jujutsu Kaisen 0 raised $113 million dollars in Japan$27.71 million dollars in United States$1.3 million in Australia and New Zealand$4.36 million in South Korea, $7.6 million in Taiwanand $1.32 million in United Kingdom and Ireland.

Via: comic book