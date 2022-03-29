The delegate of the Government and general secretary of the PSRM-PSOE, José Vélez, affirmed that President Pedro Sánchez has shown “to be focused on working for people and to help the economic sectors most affected” by the international economic crisis generated after the invasion from Ukraine.

Vélez stressed that the measures that the Council of Ministers will approve today are “historic”, for which he called for “unity and loyalty” around the Government to overcome this situation as soon as possible.

For her part, the PP spokesperson in the region, Miriam Guardiola, indicated that the measures announced by Sánchez “arrive too late and are insufficient, after many months in which Spaniards, families, the self-employed, SMEs and Companies have been suffering sharp rises in the prices of electricity, fuel, gas and the shopping basket.

The spokeswoman warned that “we will have to see the small print of those aids announced by Sánchez and that they will be published in the Official State Gazette”, because “we are used to seeing Sánchez announce something, give his word and then not fulfill it”.

For its part, from the Croem employers’ association they will wait to see what is approved today in the Council of Ministers, before making their assessments.

Measures such as the ERTE and the IMV have already been approved with the coronavirus crisis. In the Region, 19,757 ERTEs were carried out, with 107,694 workers affected, according to figures from the Community. Likewise, more than 7,000 households receive the minimum vital income, with 22,439 beneficiaries.