Judgments | Hell’s angel shot a kokela in Suurpello, Espoo – Court of Appeal reduced the sentence

The Helsinki Court of Appeal acquitted one convicted in the Espoo Suurpello shooting case and changed one sentence from murder to manslaughter.

Men belonging to a criminal gang were suspected of murdering a man who was running for membership in a vest gang in Suurpello, Espoo, in July.

The victim, born in 1995, was shot on the street near this home and later died of his injuries in hospital.

The district court of Länsi Uusimaa previously sentenced two members of Helveti’s Angels to life imprisonment for murder. The Court of Appeal changed the verdict significantly.

Proceedings scheduled for Espoo’s Suurpelto in July 2020. The convicts drove from the Hell’s Angels club farm to the victim’s home at half past eight in the evening. The men called the victim in advance and said they were coming to see him.

The victim came to the car, after which the driver shot him. According to the court of appeals, the victim had a working weapon with him when he arrived at the car, but the court found it unlikely that the victim would have used or threatened with it.

The shot hit the victim in the upper body, and he turned his back to the car. After this, according to the court, the convict shot the victim in the back.

After that, the perpetrators fled the scene and the victim fired one shot after them with the pistol he was carrying.

The perpetrators fled from Suurpello to Kivenlahti in Espoo, where, according to the court, they disposed of the fake weapon and the Hell’s Angels shirt the other was wearing and continued on foot. The police caught them at Ruukinsilla at around 21:40.

THE ACCUSED denied the charge of murder and that the act was premeditated and planned.

The Court of Appeal considered it unclear whether the men intended to kill the candidate. In its opinion, the reason for the meeting was the removal of vest badges and the key to the club premises from the victim, who was expelled from the organization.

According to the court, the men’s actions before or after the incident did not support the conclusion of a premeditated act, but the evidence supported the conclusion that the men had no motive to kill the victim.

The Court of Appeal gave a 10-year prison sentence for manslaughter and other lesser acts Lauri Petteri to Kiviniemi. Heikki Juhani Härkönen the murder charges were dismissed by the court and he was sentenced to 4 months and 20 days of suspended imprisonment for the firearms offense and the narcotics offence.

Correction on March 15 at 3:10 p.m.: Thirdly, the verb in the last paragraph was corrected to the correct form of “meeting”. At first, it was wrongly claimed in the case that the reason for the killing was the removal of vest badges and the key to the clubhouse, although this was the reason for the meeting.