The decision was made by a judge of the U.S. District Court in Tallahassee | Photo: Bigstock

Judge Allen Winsor of the U.S. District Court in Tallahassee ruled on Thursday (17) to refuse a request to suspend a Florida law that prevents Chinese citizens and other countries that are on the “list of concern” of the United States owning homes or land in the state.

According to information from the Reuters agency, the request to suspend the law sanctioned in May this year by the governor and pre-candidate for the Republican primaries Ron DeSantis had been made by four Chinese citizens.

Winsor claimed that the prohibition provided for in the law is based on citizenship and not on the race or national origin of those affected, therefore, it does not violate the US Constitution.

Florida law restricts the acquisition of real estate by individuals who are permanent residents of China and who do not hold US citizenship or Green Card status (permanent residence in the United States).

It also bars most citizens of Cuba, Venezuela, Syria, Iran, Russia and North Korea from owning property near military installations and critical infrastructure such as power plants and airports.

Ashley Gorski, a lawyer for the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU), which represents the Chinese plaintiffs, said the group will appeal the ruling.

The ACLU claims the law violates the equal protection and due process guarantees of the US Constitution, as well as the federal Fair Housing Act, which prohibits housing discrimination based on race and national origin.

In July, President Joe Biden’s administration filed a petition that the Florida law would violate the Fair Housing Act.