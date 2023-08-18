Almost a year ago one of the most important PS5 games came out and Ps4, God of War Ragnarokwhich carries the story and gameplay of Kratos to a new level thanks to the creativity that has been imposed Santa Monica Studios. And while it was thought that the team is having a break after so many years of work, it seems that said break is far from becoming a reality.

As shown on social networks, the company is in the process of hiring developers, and although it can be implied that they are going to work on a new property or another that has PlayStation in their hands, obviously not. Since the requirements mention that the person must have experience in the saga or one that is related to mechanics.

There are a few different Combat Design openings on the @SonySantaMonica Careers page! https://t.co/ZjLgPrJeXN Talk to your doctor today to learn if Tweaks (our incredible move scripting system) could be right for you! pic.twitter.com/erAWUhSjrZ —Rob Meyer (@RobotMeyer) August 17, 2023

Regarding the future that will have god of warit must be commented that one of those responsible for this restart of the franchise that began in 2018, Corey Barloghas officially gotten off the boat with the 2022 game. So now it will be up to new creatives to guide the new path of Kratos which for this moment is uncertain, in history and also changes in game mechanics.

Editor’s note: Not surprisingly, the next adventure comes out in the final days of PS5’s life, taking advantage of all its hardware without just releasing a PS4 version. It will surely be something worth enjoying.