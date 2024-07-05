While many fans of Star Wars While some are still debating whether The Acolyte is a good or bad series, others are already focused on Disney’s next adventure with this property. We’re talking about Skeleton Crewabout which much is still unknown, but a new leak gives us a new look at this series, and reveals the name of Jude Law’s character.

Recently, a leak revealed the existence of a new LEGO set inspired by Star Wars: Skeleton Crewwhich will be on sale starting next August 1st. This model offers us a replica of the Onyx Cinder ship, and features figures of the protagonists. Here it has been revealed that the name of the character played by Jude Law is Jod.

In addition to Jod, The LEGO set also features figures of Wim, Fern, KB and Neel, the four children who star in this adventure.. Instead of offering an epic story about good versus evil, Skeleton Crew It is described as a series inspired by teen movies from the 1980s, such as The Gooniesso this time it is children who take the main stage.

In Skeleton Crew, a group of four children who, after making a discovery on their seemingly safe home planet, get lost in the vast galaxy and must find their way back home. To do this, Jod, played by Jude Law, will help them thanks to his skills as a Jedi.. The story takes place after the events of Return of the Jedisame period in which The Mandalorian is carried out.

Although at the moment there is not much information about this project, considering that Skeleton Crew It is planned for a premiere on Disney+ in late 2024it is only a matter of time before we have more details. In related topics, Star Wars: Bounty Hunter will have a remaster. Likewise, Star Wars: Outlaws reaches an important moment in its development.

Author’s Note:

After so many movies and series focused on extremely serious Star Wars events, it will be interesting to see how this production delivers something new and little explored in the franchise, all from the perspective of a group of children. Although considering the community, it is likely that there are already people who hate this series.

