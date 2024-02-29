Magaly Medina He shook the national entertainment scene by sharing the audios of a phone call he had with the wife of soccer player Christian Cueva, Pamela López. After the latter stated that she would proceed with Cueva's divorce proceedings, Magaly offered her a family lawyer; However, a few days later, Pamela took a step back and cut off communication with the lawyer and the popular 'Urraca'. Now, the still-spouse of the footballer traveled to different countries in Europe, where the national team is also located.

What request did Magaly Medina make to her followers in Barcelona?

The television host pointed out that, after the publications of Pamela Lopez on Instagram, she would soon be traveling to Spain to reunite with Christian Cueva and asked her followers in Barcelona to send photographs of her to her production.

“She was publishing everything about her trip, now she is no longer publishing anything. We have said that, one hour and 45 minutes from France, is Barcelona (where Christian Cueva currently resides). We would not be surprised if she is already in Barcelona, ​​and I ask my 'magpies' in Barcelona, ​​of which there are many, to inform us, because you are our best jackals that we have in the world. So, if you see Pamela López alone or with Cueva, send her to me,” she said.

Did Christian Cueva and Pamela López take a step back in their separation?

Let us remember that, in the interview he gave Christian Cueva To the program 'América hoy', the footballer assured that he would do everything in his power to recover his family and his marriage with Pamela López. The couple married in 2019 and have three children together.

However, Pamela López decided to contact Magaly Medina and tell of the infidelities she suffered in her relationship of more than 15 years with Christian Cueva. At that time, the country learned of the extramarital relationship between Cueva and Pamela Franco, in the midst of the controversy of Christian Domínguez's infidelity to the cumbia singer.

After Pamela López's strong statements, Magaly Medina offered to support her with the lawyer Claudia Zumaeta, with whom she maintained contact until a few days ago. The lawyer said that López stopped answering her messages, which is why the divorce process was put on hold.

What did Magaly Medina say about Pamela López?

In a broadcast of 'Magaly TV, the firm', Magaly Medina mentioned that Pamela López stopped answering messages and calls from her production. In addition, she said that López assured that she would resolve her family conflicts internally, as Christian Cueva stated in an interview with the program 'América hoy'.

“I spoke to Pamela López from the heart, advising her, but Christian Cueva did his thing again. Now she has surprised us because she told us a few days ago that she was going to solve everything internally, that she no longer wanted to provide any more statements or continue in communication with any of the journalists on my program.. And, oh wonder, we saw on social networks that Mrs. Pamela López took a flight to Paris, France,” she detailed.

