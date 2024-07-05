According to the criteria of

According to the entity itself through a publication on its official website, officers were conducting inspections of incoming international mail, when a dog alerted about the possible presence of drugs. A quick physical inspection of the package revealed multiple plastic bags with pills which were identified as fentanyl.

The operations director responsible for the seizure, Marty C. Raybon He stressed that “the dangers of fentanyl cannot be underestimated.” He added: “In 2023 there were more than 100,000 drug overdose deathswith synthetic opioids such as fentanyl being the main contributors.”

This discovery is the largest of its kind in the port of Detroit and one of the largest “incoming fentanyl seizures on the northern border” in the last five years,” CBP detailed. Finally, the port director, Devin Chamberlain noted: “One of CBP’s primary goals is to prevent dangerous narcotics like fentanyl from entering the United States.”

The reality of fentanyl in the United States

Fentanyl is a extremely potent synthetic drug, similar to morphine, but 50 to 100 times stronger stronger, according to the Mayo Clinic. It was originally used to treat severe pain, especially in cancer patients, but over time it began to be used illegally. It is also increasingly found in illicit drugs, often mixed with heroin, cocaine and methamphetamines. For this reason, and given the increase in its presence in the United States over the last few years, each seizure of this substance generates a lot of impact.