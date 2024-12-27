The second stick
“The guy benefited from the umbrella of the Kingdom of Spain and then appeared with the little yellow ribbon asking from afar to vote in an illegal referendum”
Two days ago they called me from ‘The Objective’. They were preparing a choral report on the reasons why Guardiola fell so badly and a former broadcasting student of mine realized that yours truly could be one of those critical voices and…
Session limit reached
- Access to Premium content is open courtesy of the establishment you are in, but right now there are too many users logged in at once. Please try again after a few minutes.
try again
You have exceeded the session limit
- You can only have three sessions started at a time. We have closed the oldest session so you can continue browsing the rest without limits.
Keep browsing
Article for subscribers only
Report a bug
#Juanma #Rodríguez #dont #swallow #Guardiola
Leave a Reply