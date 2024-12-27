The Government can boast – and it does – of the data that the labor market will leave us at the end of 2024, with an employment rate approaching the values ​​prior to the 2008 crisis and unemployment falling, but under these figures hide a high degree of temporality. In the third quarter of 2024 the number of employees increased by 138,000 people, reaching a historical maximum of 21.82 million employed people. While this was happening, unemployment was reduced by about 1,200 people, which brought the number of unemployed to 2.75 million. Related News In the heat of the fight with Standard Economy No Yolanda Díaz agrees with the unions to reduce the working day to 37.5 hours in 2025 Susana Alcelay Leaves the businessmen out of the agreement, even without the support of Parliament, and with doubts between the groups and the PSOEWith an internal product gross that is growing like no other in Europe (the European Commission predicts that it will do so at 2.3% in 2025), everything indicates that the forecasts for the next year are good, but there are underlying imbalances that no official figure can disguise. The most important, as has already been advanced, is the temporality that is hidden under the trompe l’oeil of fixed-discontinuous contracts. Between January and October 2024, 59.3% of the permanent contracts signed in our country were part-time (23.8%) or discontinuous permanent contracts (35.5%). That is to say, the trend that has been observed since the department headed by Yolanda Díaz carried out the last labor reform continues. As proof of the effects that this reform has had, this data is worth: since its entry into force (February 2022), nearly 1.1 million people have signed more than one indefinite contract in the same calendar month, while during the entire year prior to the reform, this figure did not reach 26,000 people. The worst youth employment in the EUTemporary employment is one of the main areas of improvement in the Spanish labor market, according to a report published yesterday by Randstad Research. The other is the insufficient level of training of the active population. The latter, the report reads, is one of the reasons that explain why Spain is leading youth unemployment in the European Union (26% in the third quarter). Young people are the ones who are paying the most for the mismatch that exists between the training offer and the job market. Another Randstad study, this time in collaboration with the CEU San Pablo University, warns that our country has one of the highest rates in Europe of active young people with high qualifications (university students), 54%, and with low qualifications, 23%. That is to say, there is a lack of graduates with an average qualification. Regarding the total number of workers, the data is worse, since 29.2% only have compulsory secondary training (double the EU average). Training is a variable to take into account because in the last 15 years the Spanish economy has created 2.5 million jobs with a high educational level and has destroyed 2.8 million jobs with a low educational level, following the trend of the countries. of the OECD. What’s more, by 2035 it is expected that two out of every three (67%) jobs will require a high level of education, compared to 29% that will require a medium level and 4% that will require a low level.

