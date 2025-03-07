03/07/2025



Yolanda Díaz He will attend the march convened by Commission 8M in Madrid for International Women Elisa Mouliaá. The adding leader has not previously participated because the date coincides with her daughter’s birthday, however, this year she will attend, she reported yesterday in the act of adding entitled ‘Free to decide, free to be’.

The former ministry of equality, Irene Monteroand the former social affairs and leader of Podemos, Ione Belarrathey will also march with the commission 8m. For its part, the PP will participate in the feminist movement of Madrid. And the Minister of Equality, Ana Redondo, will attend the two marches called in the capital. The PSOE wants to leave behind the ghost of the confrontation within the feminist movement and shows meeting capacity in both positions. “I don’t feel bad received in any of the feminist associations, at all,” Redondo explained yesterday at a breakfast from Europa Press.

The March 8M will leave from Atocha at 12 noon and will end in Plaza de España with the motto ‘anti -racist feminists, to the streets! We are going to life in it ‘, which will end in Plaza de España. It is an anti -racist protest, which accepts regulatory postulates of prostitution and is inclusive with transsexual persons and favorable to the ‘trans law’ approved by the previous Ministry of Equality.

In the afternoon, starting at 6 pm, the critical march of the feminist movement of Madrid will take place, which will depart from the Plaza de Cibeles and will also end in the Plaza de España. His motto is ‘Women in the fight against global machismo’. This march has been very critical with Podemos: they are abolitionists and load against the ‘trans law’ of Montero. “We will go out to continue defending women’s rights and continue ensuring that feminism is abolitionist,” they explain from the organization; that oppose the “extreme right” and point to an “accomplice left.”









