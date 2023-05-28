This Saturday, a real party was lived in the world of River Plate, Núñez’s club gave him a heartfelt tribute to his former coach, Marcelo Gallardo, for the different achievements he achieved on the bench of the Argentine team.

One of the great guests at the ‘El Muñeco’ party was the Colombian Juan Fernando Quintero, who traveled from Barranquilla to Buenos Aires to be in the tribute to one of the coaches who most marked his sports career and with whom managed to win the Copa Libertadores in 2018.

And it is that the technical-player relationship goes beyond the pitch, as revealed by the protagonists. On different occasions, the Argentine strategist and the Colombian soccer player have expressed that they have a special bond of friendship outside of football, after several years of ‘turbulent coexistence’.

‘Juanfer’ and his emotional words to the ‘Doll’

at the party where River Plate unveiled the statue of Marcelo ‘el Muñeco’ Gallardoas a tribute to the 14 titles he won under the club’s leadership between 2014 and 2019, ‘Juanfer’ he did his thing and gave a few words that caused laughter among his former teammates and his former coach.

I will always stay in the hearts of everyone. River is part of my life

The talented Colombian took the microphone and started by thanking the club which he defended from 2018 to 2020 and for a short period in 2022. The man from Antioquia thanked the team and his friend, Marcelo Gallardo.

“I have mixed feelings and emotions. Here we are again. I will always stay in the hearts of everyone. River is part of my life. I have a heavy heart. They are giving recognition to a very important person to me“said the Colombian national team player.

However, his words began to take on a joking tone when he revealed that “there were days where the DT was unbearable”, to the point of ‘want to beat him to death‘, all before the gaze of Gallardo, who ‘burst out laughing’.

On the pitch he is demanding, sometimes you wanted to kill him, but he brings out that competitive spirit

“On the field he is demanding, sometimes you wanted to kill him, but he takes out that competitive spirit. The story speaks for itself. There are days that as DT you wanted to go to the fists; but grateful for all that”, joked the midfielder of Junior de Barranquilla.

In the end, the 29-year-old footballer thanked for the trust received at the club since his arrival and highlighted the tribute that River Plate paid to one of its greatest legends.

HAROLD YEPES

