Working life | The labor shortage has made summer jobs well available, but has also created a shadow phenomenon

According to an estimate based on the survey, this summer companies aim to offer up to 140,000 summer jobs all over Finland.

Finns companies aim to offer a record 140,000 summer jobs this summer, estimated the Confederation of Business (EK) at the beginning of the year. The estimate is based on a survey conducted at the end of last year for the association’s member companies.

It is not yet known whether the anticipated amount will be realized. However, a similar preliminary estimate has never been given before, says the EK expert Mikko Vieltojärvi. For example, in the summer of 2020, there were only 80,000 summer jobs available due to the corona virus.

“We hope that we will reach a record level, which has been aimed for and expected here. Summer jobs are a hugely important part of young people’s independence, and at the same time you get a little money of your own and a foot in the door of working life,” sums up Vieltojärvi.

of STT according to the parties interviewed, the large supply of summer jobs is explained by the general labor shortage.

CEO of Tourism and Restaurant Services (Mara). Timo Lappi estimates that many industries have summer employees to cover the holidays of permanent staff, but also to fill the general shortage of staff.

“Corona restrictions weakened the general labor situation in the restaurant and tourism industry. Many changed fields.”

Lapland according to the restrictions ended a little over a year ago, some of the employees have returned to the industry, but there are still fewer employees than in 2019 before the corona virus.

Mara’s member companies offered 18,000 summer jobs in the summer of 2019. Lappi estimates that there will be at least the same number of summer jobs available this summer as well. Mara offers summer jobs especially in restaurants, but also in, for example, amusement parks, campsites and summer cafes.

“I believe that there have been many applicants, but there are also many places. There are plenty of jobs available for those who want to work.”

Kesko on the other hand, estimates that it will hire 6,000 employees for all its business areas. Responsible for Kesko’s recruitment Ilona Castrén says that the number of summer jobs is the same as last year.

“As a large Finnish employer, we want to bear our responsibility in the employment of young people. We offer as many summer jobs for young people as possible.”

On Kesko’s side, a good 12,000 summer employees applied for summer jobs this year. The number does not include applicants for traders, because each trader handles the recruitments themselves.

Second S Group is a major employer in the trade sector for young people. This year, the S-group offers more than 17,000 summer jobs, half of which are longer jobs that last the entire summer, and the other half are two-week introductory periods aimed especially at minors, says the S-group’s head of recruitment Annina Hyvönen.

In recent years, the S group has hired approximately 15,000 summer workers annually, so this year is a record summer for them as well.

Labor shortage has created a supply of jobs, but at the same time it has also caused a shadow side. When there are not enough employees, orientation suffers.

Akavan, the central white-collar organization STTK and the central trade union organization SAK’s summer duna adviser Vee Tirinen says that the employer does not always have the time or willingness to organize a comprehensive orientation.

“Last week, we encountered a situation where an 18-year-old had been made to make shift lists without experience. I have also been asked to do a lot of overtime.”

Tirinen reminds that a comprehensive orientation also benefits the employer. Employees are able to do the job more reliably, and at the same time, the employee knows better what is expected of him.

“Orientation is the right of every employee. It is extremely important from the level of occupational safety.”