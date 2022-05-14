With three birdies in the last four holes, Colombian Juan Sebastián Muñoz remained in charge of AT&T Byron Nelson, PGA Tour tournament that takes place at the TPC Craig Ranch, on the outskirts of Dallas (Texas, USA).

With 129 strokes, 15 under par, and a round of 69 this Friday, the Colombian shares the lead with the American Ryan Palmer and the Englishman David Skinns.

Muñoz was coming off his best round on the PGA Tour on Thursday: 60 strokes, 12 under par. Besides, The Bogota native became the first player to deliver two cards of 60 or fewer strokes in the entire history of the circuit.

With those savings, plus the 69 from this Friday, the Colombian is still in the race to get his second win on the circuit.

Muñoz’s opinion on his round on Friday

“Today (Friday) was not a perfect day of golf, yesterday (Thursday) was super easy. I had a lot of shots where I was between clubs with the distance and I also had a hard time finding touch on the green, especially on the first nine holes. It’s not easy to play after a 60, but I think I did a great job closing the round.” Munoz told the PGA Tour.

On his second nine holes, Muñoz said: “I think the birdie at 1, after not lowering the par-5 of 18, changed the round for me, I hit two great shots and that gave me a push for the rest of the round” .

The Bogotano feels calm about the last two rounds of the tournament. “Being 15 under par after two rounds is very good, I didn’t imagine it before I started so I’m happy and I have to keep doing the same”, he concluded.

The three leaders of the tournament, including Muñoz, will go out to play together in the last group, starting at 11:30 in the morning, Colombian time.

With information from the PGA Tour