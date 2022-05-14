Culiacán, Sinaloa.- The Public Ministry of the Attorney General of the Republic (FGR) in Sinaloa, integrates an investigation folder against who or who are responsible for the crime against health.

According to the investigation folder, elements of the Federal Ministerial Police (PFM) of the Criminal Investigation Agency (AIC), in response to an anonymous complaint, moved to a parcel company located in the Parque Industrial neighborhoodin Culiacan, Sinaloa.

An inspection was carried out on the spot. They seized 34 thousand 160 pills of methylphenidate.

Read more: Man falls with everything and a truck into the canal in Mazatlán, Sinaloa

The Federal Public Ministry (MPF) initiated the investigation folder and carries out the corresponding legal procedures to clarify the facts and find him or the probable perpetrators of the federal crime.