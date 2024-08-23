andNacional de Montevideo defender Juan Manuel Izquierdo remains hospitalized in São Paulo, where he collapsed during the return match of his team in the round of 16 of the Copa Libertadores.

In the 84th minute of the match, Izquierdo collapsed without anyone touching him and immediately the São Paulo and Nacional players urgently requested medical attention.

The player left the field conscious in an ambulance that took him to a nearby hospital, where, according to press reports, he lost consciousness again. His club, in a press release, reported that Izquierdo suffered a cardiac arrhythmia.

Medical report of Juan Manuel Izquierdo

This Friday, in a new message on social media, Nacional updated the medical report:

“According to information provided by the attending physicians at the Albert Einstein Hospital in São Paulo, Juan’s cardiac arrhythmia is stable. He remains sedated in intensive care, where he will continue to be observed for at least the next 72 hours,” the club said in a statement.

Part of the Nacional squad traveled to Montevideo early Friday morning, while coach Martín Lasarte, president Alejandro Balbi and six players remained in São Paulo to monitor Izquierdo’s situation, who remains in intensive care.

The defeat against São Paulo not only left Nacional out of the Copa Libertadores, but also closed the door to the 2025 Club World Cup, which will have a new format with 48 teams. Boca Juniors got the spot.

