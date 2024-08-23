The future of Blue Cross It looked very encouraging at the beginning of the summer, with the star signings that he managed to sign and the base consolidated by Martín Anselmithe squad was formed like a real blunderbuss.
Unfortunately for the fans of the cementero, this summer they suffered the forced loss of Carlos Salcedo And weeks later, Rafael Guerrero left, leaving them without important substitutes for Willer Ditta and Gonzálo Piovi.
Faced with this situation, the followers of Blue Cross They began with the pressure to sign one more player to round out a weakened defense; however, little by little it was confirmed that The Machine no longer intends to go on the market.
One of the insiders closer to Blue Cross When asked about the intentions of signing a centre-back, the answer was blunt. “The ones from Mexico are very expensive and there is no more quota for foreigners,” were the words of Adrián Esparza Otero, from TUDNon the situation in La Noria.
Given this situation, little by little some reinforcement began to be ruled out in order to have an alternative in defense, a very necessary one because Martin Anselmi He likes to play with a third central defender advanced, a role that Salcedo occupied and that he now has. Luis Romo.
Despite this situation, a small ray of hope has appeared for those who want the sky-blue team to sign another heavyweight centre-back, one who would be a very important financial commitment, but who would arrive with the status of a starter.
“Cesar Montes He is the only Mexican center back who I would see as a possibility to be a starter and who would fit in well with the team,” Esparza Otero said in the Machine Podcastwhere he implied that he is the only candidate for whom Blue Cross I would bet heavily on signing.
Obviously this is a complicated operation, because the Almeria He is asking for more than 8 million dollars for his transfer; however, it would be a bet on immediate performance and a starting position, which is the only reason he would pay such a large amount.
