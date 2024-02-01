Atlético de San Luis will host Chivas de Guadalajara in a duel corresponding to matchday 5 of the Clausura 2024 tournament of the MX League. The Potosinos come to this match after adding two consecutive defeats. In contrast, the Sacred Flock has just added its first victory of the campaign.
San Luis has six points in four games, while Chivas has five points in the same number of games. This looks to be one of the most even duels of matchday 5. Below we will tell you everything you need to know about this duel: where and how to watch, schedule, probable lineups and forecast.
You can see the game through the signal ESPN (Mexico). In the United States it will be on the TelevisaUnivision signal.
Goalie: A. Sánchez
Defending: R. Chávez, J. Silva, J. Domínguez, J. Sanabria
Half: S. Salles Lamonge, R. Dourado, J. Güémez
Lead: Vitinho, L. Bonatini, M. Kilmowicz
Atlético de San Luis announced the hiring of Yan Phillipe. The 19-year-old Brazilian arrives from Atlético Mineiro and plays as a forward.
Goalie: J. Rangel
Defending: J. Castillo, A. Briseño, J. Orozco, M. Chávez
Half: F. Beltrán, F. González, E. Gutiérrez
Lead: R. Alvarado, R. Marín, P. Pérez
Chivas de Guadalajara will have a tough loss in the coming weeks: it is Gilberto Sepúlveda, who was injured in the duel against Toluca, after a clash with his teammate Mateo Chávez.
'Tiba' would have suffered a fracture in the area of his left cheekbone. So far it is not known with certainty how long he will be out of the Mexican defender. Antonio Briseño is expected to take his place.
On another topic, José Juan Macías missed the duel against the Red Devils due to physical problems. This immediately generated rumors about a new serious injury.
The forward silenced these versions and assured that after almost two years of inactivity due to injuries, he has to “manage the load on my knee.” JJ Macías claimed to be “perfect.”
San Luis 1-1 Chivas de Guadalajara
