The Heat and humidity continue to tighten their grip on Italy, where a scorching weekend is expectedMaximum alert and red dot today Saturday 10 August in 9 cities among the 27 monitored by the bulletin of the Ministry of Health. Flare-up, therefore, for tomorrow 11 August, when the cities affected by the maximum level of heat will rise to 14.

Today 9 cities with red dot

Affected by the red dot today are Brescia, Campobasso, Frosinone, Latina, Palermo, Perugia, Rome, Florence and Rieti. Orange dot today in 11 cities (Bologna, Bolzano, Civitavecchia, Genoa, Messina, Naples, Turin, Trieste, Venice, Verona and Viterbo). In yellow the other provincial capitals.

Fire Sunday, Maximum Alert in 14 Cities

Fire Sunday tomorrow, August 11, when the alert will be maximum in Bolzano, Brescia, Campobasso, Florence, Frosinone, Genoa, Latina, Naples, Palermo, Perugia, Rieti, Rome, Verona and Viterbo. Only 3 provincial capitals (Cagliari, Catania and Pescara) will stop at risk level 1, yellow dot. In orange (alert 2) all the other cities.

Hot weekend with Caronte

Antonio Sanò, founder of the website www.iLMeteo.it, confirms the further expansion of high pressure with values ​​12°C higher than average between France and Germany, over +8°C in Italy: the anticyclonic dome will expand up to Denmark by Monday 12 August.

Minimum temperatures will rise even more between Sunday and Monday with peaks of 27-29°C not excluded in Genoa, Savona, La Spezia, Massa and Messina; still above 25°C minimum from Trieste down, from Gorizia to Palermo passing through Naples, Pisa and Rimini. In short, it will be the almost ‘supertropical’ minimums that will cause the hottest weekend of 2024.

The maximum temperatures, however, will obviously be North African, close to 40°C from north to south, disturbed very little by the local afternoon thunderstorms expected on the Alpine and Apennine reliefs: umbrellas will be open during the hottest hours to shelter from the scorching sun, but between Basilicata and Calabria thunderstorms, at times strong, are also expected in the afternoon.

During the weekend, even these afternoon heat storms will vanish and we will only find the ‘absolute’ and ‘sunny’ dominion of the African Anticyclone Caronte over the whole of Italy.