ANDIn the last week, Juan Izquierdo collapsed in the middle of a match between Nacional de Uruguay and Sao Paulo, The footballer’s health status drew all the attention of fans and strangers.

Unfortunately, after a few days in intensive care and with reserved and discouraging prognosis, Izquierdo died leaving one of the saddest moments in current football.

Juan Izquierdo, from Nacional, transferred by ambulance. Photo:AFP Share

The medical report issued by the Albert Einstein Hospital in Brazil where the footballer was being treated, mentioned a “cardiorespiratory arrest associated with cardiac arrhythmia” as the reason for his death.

However, a week after the death of the Nacional footballer, Her mother gave new details and made a shocking revelation about the origin of the unfortunate event.

A virus affected Juan and made him worse during the match

The images of Juan’s collapse in the middle of the pitch show how the player loses his balance and falls under the worried gaze of his teammates who quickly went to help him.

Sandra Viana, his mother, said in an interview for ‘Sport 890’ that there were several factors that caused a virus contracted by her son to end in his tragic death.

“They studied Juan’s case and brought us together, They told us that he had caught a virus that had lodged in his heart and made it inflamed. The high impact of playing a match, the tension and all that was the trigger for the arrhythmia,” he said a medical team made up of a cardiologist and two neurologists who were following the situation revealed to him.

The mother also stated that, days beforethe footballer had complained of inflammation in the lymph nodes but they did not take it as something worrying since he had not reported symptoms such as fever or any other pain.

“That was the only thing he complained about these days,” he said, adding that the footballer spent around 20 minutes being resuscitated.

Juan Izquierdo died at 9:38 pm (Sao Paulo time) on August 28 in Brazil. Fans, supporters, journalists and football personalities sent condolences to the family and offered their support for the death.

