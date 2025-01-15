In an increasingly connected world, our mobile phones have become an extension of ourselves because they keep us informed, entertained and connected with our loved ones.

However, this constant connectivity can have a negative impact on our health and well-being, especially during sleeping hours. One of the simplest measures we can take to improve our quality of sleep and protect our privacy is to turn off the WiFi on our cell phone at night.

Why is it important to turn off WiFi?

Improves sleep quality : by turning off WiFi, we reduce the temptation to use the phone before going to sleep and, therefore, we reduce exposure to this blue light at the same time that, since we do not receive notifications or we cannot update social networks, we allow our brain to disconnect and rest.

: by turning off WiFi, we reduce the temptation to use the phone before going to sleep and, therefore, we reduce exposure to this blue light at the same time that, since we do not receive notifications or we cannot update social networks, we allow our brain to disconnect and rest. Privacy protection : Because we are not connected to the network, the chances of being hacked or tracked are greatly reduced.

: Because we are not connected to the network, the chances of being hacked or tracked are greatly reduced. Energy saving: Keeping WiFi activated constantly consumes power from our phone’s battery. By turning it off at night, we can prolong its life and reduce the frequency with which we have to charge it.

How to turn off WiFi automatically?

If you find it difficult to remember to turn off WiFi every night, there are several options to automate this process:

“Do not disturb” function: Many smartphones have a “Do Not Disturb” feature that allows you to silence notifications and calls for a set period of time. Some versions of this feature also allow you to automatically disable WiFi. Third party applications– There are numerous applications available that allow you to schedule the automatic activation and deactivation of WiFi, as well as other functions of your phone. Automation with virtual assistants– If you have a virtual assistant like Google Assistant or Siri, you can set up routines to automatically turn off WiFi at a certain time.