The Huawei Pura 70 Pro is available in white in its unlocked version for use with any mobile operator in Mexico, it comes equipped with 12 GB RAM and an internal storage of 512 GB. The screen is 6.8 inches, running on an operating system EMUI 14.2 which offers a streamlined interface with interactive themes and customization options.

The main camera of the Huawei Pura 70 Pro is one of its main features, standing out for its system of Triple camera of 50MP, 12.5MP and 13MPwhich includes Ultra Illumination technology. This allows you to capture images with greater detail and clarity, even in low light conditions, thanks to its variable F1.4 – F4.0 aperture and a large 1/1.3-inch sensor.

◉ 3 monthly payments of $5,143.00 for a total payment of $15,429.00 MXN

◉ 6 monthly payments of $2,571.50 for a total payment of $15,429.00 MXN

◉ 9 monthly payments of $1,714.33 for a total payment of $15,429.00 MXN

◉ 12 monthly payments of $1,285.75 for a total payment of $15,429.00 MXN

The HUAWEI XD Motion engine makes it easy to capture moving images. In addition, the Huawei Pura 70 Pro has spectacular resistance in its screen, thanks to the fact that it has incorporated Kunlun Glass ensuring greater durability, and it has other features and specifications that make it special:

Operating System: EMUI 14.2

RAM: 12 GB

Internal Storage: 512 GB

Screen Size: 6.8 inches

Main Camera Resolution: 50MP + 12.5MP + 13MP (Ultra Illumination Camera)

Front Camera Resolution: 13 MP

Main Camera Aperture: Variable F1.4 – F4.0

Main Camera Sensor: 1/1.3 inches

Photography Technology: HUAWEI XD Motion

Connector Type: USB Type C

Battery Capacity: 5050 mAh

Fast Charging Technology: HUAWEI SuperCharge 100W

Reverse Charging Function: Up to 20W

Screen Protection: Kunlun Glass (drop resistant)

Personalization Features: Interactive themes, custom stickers and emojis

Wireless Connectivity: Compatible with all transportation companies

Includes: Freebuds Pro 3 Headphones (Random Color)

