Turin, 4-year-old boy crushed to death by tractor

Tragedy in the Pellice Valley, in the province of Turin, where a 4-year-old boy died on his birthday after being crushed by a tractor driven by his cousin.

According to an initial reconstruction, the child was on board the agricultural vehicle together with his cousin, an adult with a valid driving license, when he fell and was hit by the tractor.

Attempts to revive the child were unsuccessful; when they arrived on the scene, he was already in cardiac arrest. He was rushed by helicopter to the Regina Margherita hospital in Turin, but died shortly after his arrival.