The emeritus king, Juan Carlos I, 85, has arrived in Spain this Wednesday in a Global 5000, a jet private jet manufactured by the Canadian firm Bombardier, owned by Royal Jet LCC, a business jet company of the Emirati Royal House. The aircraft landed at 1:40 p.m. at the Peinador airport, in Vigo. As soon as he descended from it, Felipe VI’s father got into a gray SUV that was waiting for him at the foot of the track and in which he left the facilities while a Civil Guard vehicle made way for him. From there he will travel to the town of Sanxenxo in Pontevedra, where he will participate with his boat, the Rascal, in a regatta of the Spanish sailing championship that is being held this weekend. This is the second visit to Spain by the former head of state since he changed his residence to the United Arab Emirates in the summer of 2020, when he was being investigated by the Anti-Corruption Prosecutor.

It is expected that, during his stay, Juan Carlos I will return to stay at the home of his friend Pedro Campos, recently re-elected president of the Real Club Náutico de Sanxenxo and patron of the Bribón boat, with which the emeritus king has competed for a few years. due to his mobility problems, in the 6mR class. The former head of state will remain in Galicia for at least the entire weekend, will participate in the regattas on Thursday and Friday —there is bad weather forecast on Saturday— and will leave on Sunday.

Felipe VI’s father has been in Europe for at least three days now. He arrived in London on Monday night. He tabloid Daily Mail He published his first images in the British capital the following day: The photographers caught him leaving the Oswald club, in the London neighborhood of Mayfair, at eleven o’clock at night, where he had dined with a group of friends. On Tuesday night he attended the second leg of the Champions League quarterfinal between Chelsea and Real Madrid, which the Spanish team won, from the box at the Stamford Bridge stadium in the British capital. Despite the initial information that pointed to this, the head of state did not hold a private meeting with the British monarch, Carlos III.

The Casa del Rey, according to sources from the institution, was aware of the intentions of Juan Carlos I and urged him to postpone his visits until after the regional and local elections on May 28, so as not to interfere in a campaign that in practice has already started. The surprise in La Zarzuela was huge when he learned on April 10, through the media, that the king emeritus planned to come to Spain this week, as has happened. In addition, sources close to Juan Carlos I maintain that today is only the first of a series of visits to Spain that he intends to make in the coming months to train, with the aim of competing in the 6mR class world championship that will be held in early September on the British Isle of Wight.