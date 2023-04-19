The Brazilian President, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silvastressed on Tuesday that he condemns the Russian invasion of Ukraine, after being criticized by the United States and the European Union for his statements on the role of NATO in the war.

In a statement with his Romanian counterpart, Klaus Iohannis, Lula affirmed that the Brazilian government “condemns the territorial violation” of Ukraine by Russia, while defending the negotiation of an end to the conflict.

“At the same time that my government condemns the territorial violation of Ukraine, we defend a negotiated political solution,” said the Brazilian ruler.

Lula insisted that the creation of a group of countries that contribute to Russia and Ukraine sitting at the table to negotiate peace is “urgently” needed.

On Monday, spokesmen for the United States and the European Union criticized Lula for having said that NATO members are helping to prolong the war.

The most emphatic was John Kirby, one of the White House spokesmen, who accused Lula of “parroting” Russian and Chinese propaganda about the war in Ukraine without having stopped to study “the facts.”

John Kirby, spokesman for the National Security Council.

“The way in which Brazil has addressed this issue, both substantively and rhetorically, by suggesting that the United States and Europe are somehow not interested in peace or that they share responsibility for war is deeply problematic,” he said. Kirby.

Lula’s adviser for international affairs, Celso Amorim, described today as “absurd” the statements of the White House spokesman.

In an interview with the Globonews television channel, Amorim stressed that Brazil has historically maintained a position of “non-alignment” with the powers, which, as he clarified, should not be confused with neutrality.

However, he stood by his criticism of NATO allies for arming Ukraine and giving him “false hope” that it can defeat Russia on the battlefield.

Lula received Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Monday at the start of his tour of Latin America.

Last week, during his trip to China and the United Arab Emirates, Lula affirmed that the US should stop “promoting” the war and “start talking about peace”, as well as the European Union, and insisted on pointing them out for being “contributing” to its continuity by sending weapons to the Government of Ukraine.

Brazil has condemned the invasion of Ukraine at the UN, but has also sided with Russia’s positions by voting in favor of an investigation into the attack on the Nordstream gas pipeline, which occurred last September.

EFE

