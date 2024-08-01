The exhibition Journey of Knowledge: Marco Polo’s “Il Milione” and his Legacy between East and West is the main event in China dedicated to the celebrations of the 700th anniversary of the death of the famous Venetian traveler and merchant Marco Polo (Venice, 1254 – 1324).

Inaugurated last July 29th (open to the public from July 26th) at the China World Art Museum in Beijingthe site that houses the famous circular bas-relief that narrates the thousand-year-old history of China in which the only foreign figures represented are the Italians Marco Polo and Matteo Ricci. The exhibition also celebrates the 20th anniversary of the China-Italy Strategic Partnership and is organized and promoted by the Italian Embassy in Beijing, the Italian Cultural Institute in Beijing with the coordination of the Treccani Italian Encyclopedia Institute and with the direct support of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, as well as the contribution of the Ministry of Culture and the Veneto Region, with the patronage of the Chinese Ministry of Culture and Tourism..

The Venetian Traveler Marco Polo and his book “Il Milione” are a universally recognized example of a significant phase of global contacts between East and West.which developed in crucial areas such as trade and culture. This diffusion of goods, ideas, information and knowledge led to a deeper understanding and awareness of distant kingdoms in Europe, particularly China. The exhibition, divided into six main sections, aims to accompany the visitor on an ideal journey along the route taken by Marco Polo on his journey, merging into a single itinerary the dimension of the imagination, which draws inspiration from the pages of the book, with the historical (and geographical) reality of the trade routes travelled by the Venetian merchant.

An exhibition of extraordinary works, greatly enhanced by Way Experience, through the virtual journey of Marco Polo that starts from Venice, crosses the Silk Road, arrives in China and returns to Venice. In fact, inside the exhibition it will be possible for visitors to live an immersive experience in augmented reality, with a virtual and multidisciplinary narration.





This experience, facilitated by wearable devices, will allow the public to personally embark on the journey of “Il Milione” along the Silk Road alongside Marco Polo. “Marco Polo VR” is a major cinematographic project in Virtual Reality 3D created by the Italian company Way Experience, already awarded at the Innovation Oscars promoted by ANGI – National Association of Young Innovators.





“Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni after trying our VR experience exclaimed: WoW! Our virtual time travels unite in emotion, every person who tries them.” He comments on the success of the exhibition Way Experience CEO Marco Pizzoni.

“The Italian Ambassador to China Massimo Ambrosetti thanked me and declared himself extremely proud of this Exhibition between the real and the virtual..” He declares Pier Francesco Jelmoni Co – Founder of Way Experience.

“We would like to thank Dr. Federico Roberto Antonelli Director of the Italian Cultural Institute in Beijing who strongly wanted us in this Exhibition and who defines Way Experience as an Italian Champion of technology that also innovates in China”. Marco Pizzoni and Pier Francesco Jelmoni of Way Experience conclude thus.