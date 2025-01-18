The first reaction to the official dismissal of José María Álvarez-Pallete has come from the union closest to the PSOE, the General Union of Workers (UGT). And they have done so by issuing a statement in which they praise the president of Telefónica that the Government has dismissed and without expressly mentioning Marc Murtra.

The headquarters has pointed out the “untimely news of the SEPI proposal to replace the current executive president of the group, Jose María Álvarez Pallete, as head of Telefónica’s management.” A tough beginning for the statement in which they continue with »the public recognition of our organization to the work carried out by him in his career of more than twenty years at Telefónica, being a direct witness of the extreme economic, social and political challenges that the Company has faced with notable success, such as the permanent technological transformation, the new work processes, the digital revolution, the aggressive competition of the sector, with interference from multiple and unexpected actors, or asymmetrical sectoral regulation contrary to the interests of the company, provided also answers to topics as complex as the Covid 19 pandemic or, more recently, DANA, committing both to socio-labor aspects and promoting humanitarian projects such as Proniño or Telefónica volunteering.

UGT points to some disagreements they have had with the outgoing president over labor relations, in a clear reference to the processes of worker departures in recent years, but that does not prevent recognition of his figure. «The president of Telefónica has known how to respect and favor the special idiosyncrasy of labor relations in our company, based on dialogue, negotiation and agreement. Therefore, from UGT Comunicaciones we can only wish Jose María Álvarez-Pallete the greatest personal and professional successes in the future.

Once the praise is over, the union criticizes the Government’s decision and is “waiting for SEPI clarify the reasons and purpose of the changes in the presidency and on the board of directors of Telefónica. Faced with this situation, they transfer to “the new management” the “firm will and desire to maintain our position in the group based on the analysis of the problems, the contribution of solutions and own proposals in each situation, consensus as a work formula and “the negotiation of long-term agreements to guarantee the efficiency of the company, the stability of jobs and the working conditions of the staff.”









The union adds that Telefónica faces “enormous” challenges at the moment, “while business concentration movements and definitive national and European sectoral regulation have yet to emerge.” «Our country needs Telefónica to continue being one of the fundamental pillars of technological development and progress. UGT, as the majority union both at Telefónica and at the sector level, is fully willing to continue contributing to making this scenario possible through the tools of collective bargaining, as to date,” they elaborate.