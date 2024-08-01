Paris 2024, the Canadian Tyler Mislawchuk who participated in the triathlon race says: “I tried, I have no regrets: I vomited 10 times”

After two cancelled training sessions and the postponement of the races scheduled for Tuesday due to the pollution of the waters of the Seineyesterday morning the two tests finally took place Men’s and women’s triathlonThe first was won by the British Alex Yee while the second one from the French Cassandra Beaugrand. The competition was definitely tough, as evidenced by the fact that the Canadian Tyler Mislawchuk he fell to his knees immediately after the finish line and vomited profusely.

“I tried, I have no regrets: I vomited 10 times,” said the athlete who qualified in ninth place. “I didn’t come here to finish in the top 10, but I gave it my all.” The problem in this case was not so much the condition of the waters of the Seine, given that “much lower levels of Escherichia coli bacteria” were found, but the suffocating heat and humidity.