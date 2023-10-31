He broke his silence! Jossmery Toledo She used her Instagram account to comment on the accusations that accuse her of spying on and harassing Paolo Hurtado’s family and assured that it was all a coincidence. In the videos exposed by the former police officer it can be seen that she is a victim of verbal attacks, which is why she demands the videos from the surveillance cameras of the Jockey Plaza.

Jossmery Toledo shows new evidence. Photo: Instagram

Jossmey Toledo and Paolo Hurtado: latest news

Jossmery Toledo It became a trend again last weekend after she, Hurtado and the soccer player’s family met in the parking lot of the well-known shopping center. The model reported that she was a victim of assault and claimed to have evidence to prove the episode. “It is unfortunate to reach this point when I have asked for protective measures to avoid these moments of worry and fear for me and my family. (…) CAnything that could happen to me, you already know who the culprits are.“Toledo warned.

Jossmery Toledo denounces aggression by Paolo Hurtado's family.

After the athlete’s family speaks out, ensuring that Toledo followed them, she wrote on her Instagram account: “For the people who lie so much and say that I am the one who was ‘spying or harassing’ them I show you my admission to the Jockey on this ticket and the time the event was recorded,” he began writing. “I just have to wait for them to see that coincidences exist and If I parked there it was because there was no space.“, he explained and concluded: “I apologized for the serious mistake I made, but I do not tolerate them invading my peace and that of my family.”.

PJ did not grant protection measures to Jossmery Toledo against Paolo Hurtado

Jossmery Toledo He denounced Paolo Hurtado for psychological violence and asked for guarantees for his life, but the Judiciary did not grant them. Despite this, the entity recommended “not disrespecting each other with derogatory labels and finding a space for coincidence and good communication where their well-being takes precedence.”

Along the same lines, the Eleventh Permanent Family Court recommended psychological therapy, so much for Jossmery Toledo as for Paolo Hurtado at the hospital or state health center closest to your home.