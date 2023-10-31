Faustino Asprilla It is a universe of anecdotes and stories about his successful football career. Now, on the occasion of the launch of his series, ‘Tino Asprilla, I was not born to lose’, produced by Canal RCN, some of those moments that Tino lived are known.

At the premiere of the miniseries, the former soccer player told a particular story that he lived with the drug trafficking boss Pablo Escobar.



TIno revealed that when he started in soccer and played in National Athleticthe mafia boss ordered a motorcycle to be stolen, this because the forward did not follow the coach’s instructions, due to the risk of suffering an injury.

“That brought me all the problems in the world with Bolillo Gomez, with Elkin Sánchez, with the owner, with everyone. Because soccer players can’t ride motorcycles in Colombia. When Bolillo realized this, he automatically told me: ‘if he doesn’t sell the motorcycle, he can’t train again,'” Tino said.

Asprilla when he was ordered to house arrest in 2008.

They were going to steal his motorcycle

Faced with this situation, Escobar learned that the leadership planned to fire Tino for not obeying, so he decided to order the robbery as an extreme measure.

“That’s when Pablo Escobar comes in, he realizes that they are going to kick me out of Nacional. He was not the owner, he was simply a Nacional fan. And not even that because he really was a Medellín fan. But Felipe Pérez, who was a colleague of ours and had a relationship with him, tells him that they are going to kick me out of Nacional because I didn’t want to give up the motorcycle, and that’s when he orders them to steal my motorcycle,” he said.

Given the pressure, Tino decided to give the motorcycle to his brother. “Felipe arrives at training and tells me: ‘They are going to steal your motorcycle because Pablo already gave the order,’ so I told him: ‘Me? You can all come and see who is going to rob me.’ I was scared, he was talking nonsense, but I had no idea what he was saying. I grabbed the motorcycle and took it to Tuluá and gave it to my brother, so they never found it again in Medellín,” said the former soccer player in his story.

