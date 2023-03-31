josi martinez came out in the “failed” “Asu mare: friends” and now returns to the movies with “Year of the Tiger”, the new film by Carlos Alcántara, this time, distributed by Star (a Disney company). Because the tiktoker is not exactly known for having developed an acting career, many have criticized his presence in these comedies. Of course, the social network artist has not let the moment pass and has not hesitated to send a forceful message to his haters.

The tiktoker Josi Martínez will participate in the film “The Year of the Tiger”. Photo: Facebook capture

“The Year of the Tiger”: Josi Martínez sends a message to haters

With his arrival in the Dominican film “El año del tigre”, in which Wendy Ramos and Gonzalo Torres also appear, josi martinez It has received various criticisms, since the influencer is not a professional actor. The beloved ‘Gonzalete’ specified that it is about “a marketing strategy”.

“It is not the only film in which the same thing has been done. It is valid and an acknowledgment for someone like Josi who has many followers to be able to participate, even briefly in small scenes,” Torres said in an interview with La República.

Of course, josi martinez has raised his own voice of protest and has used his account TikTok to respond to his detractors.

“For all the ridiculous people who said that I only went out for five seconds on the big screen, well, my love, guess what: now I will go out more than 5 seconds. So she had to bear”, he is heard saying on the tiktok, which has more than 1 million views so far.

What is “The Year of the Tiger” about?

“Year of the Tiger”available in theaters from March 30, is described as a “delicious comedy” full of tension, mystery and blood.

The plot brings us closer to a restaurant on the verge of bankruptcy, whose owners, played by Carlos Alcántara and Nashla Bogaert, will have to do everything possible to prevent debts from consuming them and keep the family legacy afloat. Will they be able to do it or will they literally die trying?