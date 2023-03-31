The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine in a video in bad English promised to “occupy Ukrainian lands”

The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine published on Twitter and subsequently deleted a promotional video in which it promised in poor English that Western equipment would help the country’s Armed Forces (AFU) “occupy Ukrainian lands.” RT drew attention to this and reported in Telegram-channel.

On the footage, the head of the ministry, Alexei Reznikov, rides in foreign armored vehicles. “This weapon help us to occupy Ukrainian territories,” reads the text in the video (eng. This weapon help us to occupy Ukrainian territories).

Also, the author of the video tried to thank the United States for supporting Kyiv, using the non-existent word unswalking to describe the help, information about which is not in the Oxford and Cambridge dictionaries. “Thank America for supporting Ukraine,” the video says (eng. Thank to America for unswalking support of Ukraine).

Later, the video was replaced with a new one, with more coherent text that Western weapons will help liberate Ukrainian territories, and thanks to the states expressed for “unwavering” (English unwavering) support.

Earlier, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba called on the European Union (EU) to increase military support for Kyiv for an effective offensive by the Armed Forces of Ukraine. At the same time, he stressed that most of all the Ukrainian army needs artillery shells.