Josi Martínez, popular tiktoker, revealed that a few days ago he suffered a cowardly homophobic aggression by a group of young people near Larcomar. According to his account, he was walking calmly around the mall when they began to hurl insults at him and even follow him for several meters.

The influencer was accompanied by two of his friends, who, at first, asked the aggressors to stop with their grievances laden with intolerance. However, given their refusal and the attempt to hit Josi’s friend, the couple in love rushed against them, generating a brawl in the heart of Miraflores.

“They start calling me, insulting me using homophobic insults. I mean, it was horrible, do you understand me? And all caused by an act of homophobia. One even wanted to raise his hand to Mafer (friend) and at that moment Aarón (friend) gets in and defends her because, obviously, how is he going to hit her? ”, Josi Martínez told ATV. In that sense, he added that members of the Miraflores Serenazgo were near the place, but did not come to his aid.

In the images, which were captured by the young user of social networks, it is possible to appreciate his friends clinging to up to six young people. Immediately, Josi filed the respective complaint at the Miraflores police station.

Aarón, the name of Josi Martínez’s friend, showed the consequences of the blows he received: they broke one of his teeth and left part of his face swollen. In addition, according to the ATV report, within the group of aggressors were minors.