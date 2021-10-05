We are two weeks away from celebrating the second edition of the DC FanDome, an event streaming for all fans of the DC universe. Among the most anticipated advances is The batman, starring Robert Pattinson. According to the British actor, new installments of the film are expected on October 16 and some surprises planned with Catwoman, Zoe Kravitz.

“Zoe and I did a few things. It’s a fun little thing. There are many little surprises for this, “said the interpreter of the Dark Knight for Variety on the red carpet at the opening of the Hollywood Academy Museum.

Bruce Wayne and Selina Kyle in The Batman. Photo: Composition / Warner Bros. Pictures

Now the followers of the bat will be more anxious, not to mention that it is speculating that the director of the film Matt reeves it can be part of the show. On the other hand, Pattinson confessed that he already saw some scenes from the film The Batman and many of them are very good: “I have seen part of the film and it is really very cool.”

The film will have a spectacular cast consisting of Andy Serkis as Alfred; Paul Dano, the riddle; Jeffrey Wright, Commissioner Gordon; and Colin farrel, the Penguin. After several delays, The Batman will hit the big screen on March 4, 2022.

There is no doubt that this Saturday, October 16, DC Fandome will give me something to talk about . We will be waiting for the unpublished advances of the Gotham vigilante, as Rob himself has confirmed it.

What is The Batman about?

The batman will be set today and will be located in Gotham City. The main villain will be the Riddler of Paul Dano, who murders the mayoral candidates and leaves strange messages at the scene of the crime.