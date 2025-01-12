While the contract talks with Leroy Sané are not a priority for the club management, attention is focused on Joshua Kimmich: Before signing, the midfield strategist would like to see that FC Bayern guarantees a team that meets the highest standards.

While many visitors spent a few leisurely hours in the traditional Mönchengladbach stadium traffic jam after the Saturday evening game at Borussia Park, the guests from Bavaria enjoyed an accelerated journey home. Vincent Kompany received his colleague Gerardo Seoane’s congratulations on Munich’s moderately entertaining 1-0 victory thanks to a penalty goal from Harry Kane in his absence – the ritual of the joint coaching press conference had been sacrificed in favor of a quick departure for Bayern.