America's plans for this winter market have changed radically. When a rain of exits was expected, both of discards and figures, in reality the market is being calmer than everyone in the country's capital expected. Despite this, the board and the coaching staff are very clear about which areas of the field have room for improvement, one of them is the right side, where there even seems to be a need for signings after the retirement of Miguel Layún.
The reality is that the management of the Coapa nest has explored options within the market such as Ricardo Chávez and Erick Aguirre himself, however, the complications in closing one of these two defenders could give an additional life to Emilio Lara, according to what he points out. Fernando Esquivel. América's idea with its youth team is clear, the club wants to accommodate him on loan so that he can gain momentum.
However, plans change and if the team does not manage to sign anyone to arrive and take the position that Layún has left, then it will be Lara himself who maintains his continuity within the squad and takes the role of Kevin Álvarez's substitute. In any case, today Emilio has the same options to leave as to stay and his future depends on others, not on him.
Given the lack of departures in the América squad, which can be finalized as soon as the squad returns to work, the club has not seen the need to close signings this winter to strengthen itself for the future.
