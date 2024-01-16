Rome announced this Wednesday that the Portuguese José Mourinho will not continue to be the coach of the 'giallorosso' club with immediate effect.

“Roma announces that José Mourinho and his technical collaborators will leave the club with immediate effect,” the club announced in an official note.

Mourinho arrived in Rome in May 2021 and leaves the club after three consecutive Serie A games without a win and a painful cup elimination against Lazio.

The owners of the club, the American Friedkin family, thanked the Setubal native for his work during these almost three years, although they clarified that they believed the change was necessary.

“We thank José on behalf of all of us for the passion and commitment he has shown since his arrival at the Giallorossi“said Dan and Ryan Friedkin in the official statement.

“We will always have great memories of his management, but we believe that, for the good of the club, an immediate change is necessary. We wish José and his collaborators the best for the future,” they added.

The decision, unexpected in Rome, comes just a month after Mourinho expressed his willingness to continue next season with the Roman team, with which he had a contract until June 2024.

“I want to continue at Roma. And if I continue at Roma we have to think with our financial 'Fair-play' limitations, that it is better to make young people play to develop them than to bring in players with nothing to develop anymore,” He declared to DAZN after the defeat against Bologna (2-0) on December 17.

“The fans are unique and for me a separation would be hard. If it has to happen it will not be on my part”he added.

The defeat against Milan at San Siro was too much in a week in which the greatest rival, Lazio also left him out of the Italian Cup.

Roma, far from its best level – although diminished by injuries – is ninth in Serie A, five points away from the European positions and from the fight to enter the Champions League, the main objective of this project.

Mourinho says goodbye to what has been his home in the last two and a half seasons with a Europa League final, lost against Sevilla, and the unforgettable achievement of the 2022 Conference League in Albania that returned joy to a fan who had not He had lifted a title since 2008 and reached a final after 31 years.

“More updates on the new technical orientation of the first team will be communicated shortly,” the club declared. The Italian Daniele De Rossi, former Roma player, appears as a possibility on the horizon, according to local media.

EFE