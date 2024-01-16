Unexpected news within Roma. The Italian club announced this morning the dismissal of José Mourinho as coach of the team, as well as his technical collaborators. Despite the fact that Roma is going through a bad team, Mou's dismissal was not expected in such a hasty manner.
Through a statement on its social networks, the Giallorossi club has communicated its decision: “We thank José for the passion and commitment since his arrival, we will always keep great memories of his management. In the interest of the club, we consider that an immediate change is the best solution and we wish José and his collaborators the best for the future.
Roma's situation this season is being complicated. The Giallorossi team is located in ninth position in Serie A with 29 points, after having achieved only 8 victories in the 20 rounds of the championship. However, the defeat in the derby against Lazio and the subsequent elimination in the Coppa against Milan have been decisive in the club making the decision to dispense with Mou's services in such a hasty manner.
