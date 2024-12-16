Yesterday, Sunday, I had the painful duty of writing to all the councilors of Telephone to inform them that, very suddenly, he had left us Javier Echeniquea companion of advice, a friend to everyone and, furthermore, a great person. Perhaps the words that head this tribute, written by a member of the Council whom we all admire, capture directly and deeply what we feel.

I have had the fortune of knowing Javier for 25 years during which I have been able to share experiences, learn from their way of seeing life and enjoy their friendship and advice. Frank person, with a clean look, an open disposition, extensive knowledge and an agile mind. A person with a kind smile, a firm and upright character, and a noble soul. In love with his family, his land, his friends, his Athletic and life, he knew how to live life intensely and leave his mark wherever he went without seeking to do so.

He knew how to be firm when he had to be, to be demanding and at the same time slow.. He did not like excessive praise or excessive criticism. Always finding the value that common sense gives, the perspective that experience gives and always looking for the best in each situation. He knew how to take us down from the cloud of self-complacency and lift us up in moments where it seems like everything is gray. He was fun at short distance and serious and direct when the occasion required it.

At Telefónica he leaves us with almost 30 years of contribution. In the year in which we celebrate our centenary, with the perspective that time gives, Javier has made us better. He has been generous in his work to transform this housebrave to defend it with his criteria, and travel companion for all of us who have had the privilege of sharing the path.









Honesty, honesty, sincerity, loyalty, kindness, generosity, greatness, magnanimity, altruism, distinction, lordship are the words that define a noble person.

Yesterday Javier Echenique left. Yesterday a great person left. Yesterday a noble person left.

From the pain for the hard and cruel farewell for the unexpected, the deepest gratitude for the memory that time cannot erase.