Basketball / acb
The Bosnian’s 28 points allow a new victory for the whites (82-89), who are already classified for the Copa del Rey
He Baskonia demanded the maximum MadridThe Basques’ basketball was spectacular and courageous, but, as almost always in recent times, the whites emerged victorious, their form excellent after one of the worst starts to the season in their entire…
Session limit reached
- Access to Premium content is open courtesy of the establishment you are in, but right now there are too many users logged in at once. Please try again after a few minutes.
try again
You have exceeded the session limit
- You can only have three sessions started at a time. We have closed the oldest session so you can continue browsing the rest without limits.
Keep browsing
Article for subscribers only
Report a bug
#Musa #Campazzo #give #Madrid #epic #victory #Baskonia
Leave a Reply