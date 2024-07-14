Mexicanness and wrestling will be the backdrop for the film ‘Black Death and the Jewel of Mobad’, a story of action, mystery, visual effects and black humor that will begin filming in November in the city of Guadalajaracapital of the Mexican state of Jalisco.

The film’s director, Víctor Mayorga, told EFE on Friday that This film was intended to create a universe in the style of Marvel or DC Comics, but that “exalts” the meaning and mystique of Mexican wrestling with a dark touch.

“It’s the dark fantasy genre, the kind of movies like “Ghost Rider” or “Hellboy,” I base myself a lot on how the American industry works, they have a formula that works and here in Mexico it is very scary, because there is no ‘know how’ but well, you have to dare to do it,” he said.

Actor Cristo Fernandez. Instagram photo

The film tells the story of Rafael, the fighter ‘Black Death’, who loses his wife and is chosen by ‘La Catrina’, the Mexican symbol of death, to be her emissary while he takes care of her son, Rafael, and fights in the ring. Years later, his son discovers his double life and must take his place to confront the leader of a mysterious sect.

“The public is going to see a spectacular story not only in the visual effects, “But because it is a very human plot, which connects with the death of our loved ones and which must be explored in depth. In the West, it seems that there is a fear of death, it is something that we laugh at and part of the film is to reflect (on that),” said the director.

Mayorga announced that the character of Rafael will be played by the Mexican actor Christ Fernandezknown for his participation in action films such as “Transformers”, “Spiderman: No way home” and “Venom: The Last Dance”, and is in talks to include the Mexican in the cast Manuel Garcia-Rulfoco-star of the film “Grumpy Neighbor.”

Chadi Abo, director and producer of visual effects for films such as “Matrix Reloaded” and “300,” will join the production through his Paris-based company Hecat Studio. to join forces with Estudios Churubusco, in Mexico.

Abo will also direct the video for the film’s main song. which will feature rappers such as Dani Flow, Neto Peña, Zxmyr, Yoss Bones, Ckovi, Alpha Crew and possibly Santa Fe Klan, and will be distributed by Universal Music and whose lyrics will be written by a Tibetan monk, Mayorga said.

The film’s associate producer and also actor, Luis Alberto Estradahe told EFE that Wrestlers are present in Mexican culture and in the social imagination, Well, many of them have been seen as heroes in some films such as ‘El Santo’ and ‘Blue Demon’.

“(It’s) the nice part of wrestling, that reunion with our wrestlers from back in the day and now with this new concept I think the public will receive it quite well,” said Estrada, who will have a role in the filming.