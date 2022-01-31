It’s official: José Juan Macías is no longer a Getafe player. Through a statement, the azulón team announced the termination of the Mexican striker’s contract, who will have to return to Chivas de Guadalajara, a team that owns his letter. During his stay in this team, the Aztec forward only played eight games, taking into account La Liga and the Copa del Rey, and did not score a single goal.
This, without a doubt, is a serious blow for the 22-year-old attacker, one of the most promising players in Mexican soccer. JJ Macías forced him out of European football in the summer market. Despite not going through his best football moment, the player pressured the Sacred Flock to allow him to leave in that transfer window.
Macías did not count for Míchel González. The Madrid coach was the one who decided to sign the Mexican striker after seeing them during their time in Liga MX, but he always preferred Sandro and Enes Ünal in his schemes. The dismal results of Getafe under the command of Míchel did not allow him to have more minutes in the Spanish league either.
With the arrival of Quique Sánchez Flores, the few minutes of Macías became null. JJ stopped counting definitively for the new coach and between injuries and loss of play, the rojiblanco youth squad did not play again. The last time Macías played for Getafe was on November 30, 2021 in a Copa del Rey match against CFJ Mollerussa. The player only played 24 minutes in that match and was replaced due to injury.
In recent weeks it was rumored that the scorer could have CSKA Moscow or Sporting Kansas City as destinations, however, after leaving Getafe, Macías will return with Chivas to play the Liga MX Clausura 2022 tournament. JJ’s failure in European football is undeniable. However, his determination to fulfill the dream of playing in the Old Continent is irreproachable.
Macías will return to Mexico where he will be the target of criticism after his disaster at Getafe. Without a doubt, this will be a blow for the 22-year-old element. In the coming months, the player will have to overcome the adverse environment against him and rediscover himself with his best level. That must be his priority: resume his best performance and return to being the striker who dazzled locals and strangers in León.
Macías failed in Europe. This is an inescapable fact. However, this defeat does not have to define the future of a career. Despite the disaster, JJ Macías is still one of the players with the most projection in Mexican soccer. The striker is only 22 years old and has a long career ahead of him. This failure does not have to mean a definitive defeat for the young Chivas de Guadalajara player.
